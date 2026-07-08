Ontario and Alberta propose new east-west pipeline route

This week in Alberta, Ontario Premier Doug Ford joined Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to announce plans for a potential new east-west pipeline. The proposed Northern Shield Corridor would connect Alberta's oil to Ontario through a 3,300-kilometer (2,050 miles) pipeline.

The pipeline would transport oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to refining facilities in Sarnia, Ontario, entirely within Canadian borders.

Ford unveiled the proposed route while highlighting its benefits for Canada.

"We're diversifying our trading partners, breaking down internal trade barriers and training the next generation of workers for the jobs of the future, unlocking the enormous economic potential of Ontario's vast supply of critical minerals," Ford said.

The plan prioritizes Canadian resources, with Ford stating: "We have great steel companies in Ontario, and so does Saskatchewan, so does Manitoba. We're all going to pitch in and make sure it's Canadian steel."

With plans to seek both private and public funding, the project would open new pathways for Canadian oil in global markets, a move supporters say would stimulate economic growth.

Smith said the project would help advance Alberta's goal of doubling oil production and expanding export markets while emphasizing the importance of pipelines to the economy.

"Pipelines are an excellent investment," Smith said. "That's why we have underwritten pipeline purchases and an equity stake for First Nations because they are revenue-generating projects."

Smith also noted that pipelines provide a strong return on investment, citing the federally funded Trans Mountain pipeline, which she said now generates $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

The proposed pipeline would transport an estimated 500,000 barrels of oil per day and would be designed with the capacity to expand to 800,000 barrels per day. In addition to transporting oil, the project would include storage for critical oil supplies, increasing Canada's energy security.

The project will undergo a feasibility study to be completed by the end of the year. Afterward, the government will determine the next steps for the pipeline as it pursues greater energy security and economic resilience.

