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Islanders unveil name, logo for new AHL affiliate in Hamilton

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
New York Islanders

Stop. Hammer time.

The New York Islanders unveiled the name and logo of its new AHL affiliate that will play in Hamilton, Ontario: The Hamilton Hammers.

The color scheme follows suit with the blue and orange of the Islanders, but while their previous affiliate in Bridgeport, Conn., was also named the Islanders, this franchise gets a unique name.

"The city of Hamilton can now unite as Hammers fans. We look forward to seeing the Hammers logo proudly represented across the city as we head into the season this fall," Nick DeLuco, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TD Coliseum, where the Hammers will play, said in a press release. "We’re excited for the energy and atmosphere this team will bring to TD Coliseum night after night."

The logo features crossing Hammers — a nod to Hamilton's steel history — behind the wordmark. It's a stark contrast to the city's previous AHL franchise, the Hamilton Bulldogs, who played as the Montreal Canadiens' affiliate.

The Hammers will begin play when the 2026-27 season opens.
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