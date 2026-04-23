Doug Ford administration sells 'gravy plane' one week after purchase

Less than 30 days after revealing the province’s 2026 budget, which projected a $13.8 billion deficit, Ontario’s government is facing backlash for its latest financial decision. Premier Doug Ford’s move to purchase a secondhand private jet for $28.9 million has drawn province-wide criticism from residents and officials.

Facing an intense response, the administration quickly backtracked within days, stating it would sell the aircraft due to public reaction. Less than a week later, the government announced it sold the jet back to Bombardier for the same price, reporting no losses.

The aircraft purchase, which Ford justified by citing the need for increased security during extensive travel across Ontario’s vast region, had been in progress for several months before the abrupt announcement.

During those months, Ford’s administration made cuts to several public services while facilitating the procurement of the Bombardier Challenger 650. These include reductions to health-care funding, a loss of $3.2 billion in education funding, stricter changes to Ontario Student Assistance Program requirements and the closure of several safe consumption sites.

Member of Provincial Parliament for Don Valley West Stephanie Bowman, an accountant and the Ontario Liberal finance critic, commented on what she described as the administration’s disconnect from residents.

“I think the government buying a commercial jet while people here in Ontario are struggling with the high cost of groceries and rent shows it is out of touch,” Bowman said. “We are one of the highest taxed jurisdictions in North America, and it shows a disconnect from the realities people face.”

Toronto City Councilor Josh Matlow expressed similar concerns about the government’s spending priorities.

“I wish Premier Ford would pay more attention to investing in health care, education and fixing our province than buying expensive toys,” Matlow said. “It’s irresponsible, reckless and another example of spending tax dollars without focusing on the people he serves.”

Bowman said the issue reflects a broader pattern over the government’s eight years in power.

“This government has yet to table a balanced budget,” said Bowman. “The money to buy this jet is borrowed at a time when they can’t balance their books and are heading toward nearly half a trillion dollars in debt. Doug Ford used to talk a lot about stopping the gravy train, and now we've got him buying a gravy plane.”

Spending decisions by Ford’s government have also come under scrutiny following other controversial expenses. According to Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Marit Stiles, $10 million from the government’s Skills Development Fund went to an adult entertainment club, and a $1 billion budget was allocated to the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a luxury spa by Therme.

Some are calling for the Auditor General of Canada to step in while Ford continues to defend his decisions and has stated he is the most scrutinized person in the country.