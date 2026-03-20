NHL's Islanders plan to move AHL affiliate to Hamilton next season

Professional hockey is set to make its return to Hamilton, Ontario this fall, when the New York Islanders are expected to relocate their minor league affiliate for the start of the season.

The Islanders' American Hockey League team has played in Bridgeport, Conn., for the past 25 years. But, if the relocation is approved by the AHL Board of Governors, the team's new home will be TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

“We are excited to make Hamilton our primary affiliate in the American Hockey League,” Islanders general manager and executive vice president Mathieu Darche said in a statement. “The support the city has shown our organization throughout this transition has been incredible. We look forward to having our top young talent play in front of such a strong fanbase inside the newly renovated, world-class TD Coliseum and we are committed to establishing ourselves in the community to engage a new generation of hockey fans.”

Hamilton last housed an AHL franchise in 2015, when the Montreal Canadiens affiliate was the Hamilton Bulldogs from 1996-2015. The team saw success, winning the AHL Calder Cup championship in 2007, but the Canadiens relocated their affiliate closer to Montreal — now playing in Laval.

Hamilton also was home to the Hamilton Canucks — Vancouver's AHL affiliate — from 1992-94.

The NHL's Hamilton Tigers also existed from 1920-25.

If approved, a new team name and logo will be announced at a later date.

