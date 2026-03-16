Pro-Palestine rally held in Toronto despite government attempts to stop it

A rally in support of Palestinians went ahead this weekend in Toronto, despite attempts by the Ontario government to prevent it.

Premier Doug Ford asked his attorney general to filed an application for an in injunction to block the annual rally in downtown Toronto near the US consulate.

This afternoon, I’ve instructed my Attorney General to pursue an injunction against the Al-Quds Day demonstration planned for Toronto.



Hate, violence and intimidation have no place on the streets of Canada and our government will fight it however we can. pic.twitter.com/5QbvxxpxOg — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 13, 2026

But an hour before the rally was set to get underway, an Ontario superior court judge dismissed that request, allowing the protest to continue.

On Friday, the day before the scheduled rally, Ford made it clear why he wanted the Al-Quds Day rally stopped.

"This demonstration is nothing more than a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism," Ford said. "It glorifies violence. It celebrates terrorism. That’s why today I’ve instructed my attorney general, Doug Downie, to pursue an injunction that would stop hateful demonstration. If we don’t act now, if we don’t act decisively, the hatred won’t stop."

Ford wasn’t the only political leader that wanted the rally stopped. At least two city councilors, including Brad Bradford, wanted an emergency injunction to prevent the rally from going ahead.

"I think its about the context of the world that we’re living in right now," Bradford said. "Whether we like it or not there is an alarming increase in antisemitic acts here in the city."

Over the past three weeks, shots have been fired at three synagogues in the Greater Toronto Area as well as at the US consulate in Toronto.

But in the end the rally went ahead as the judge said he was not satisfied that the government had made its case.

Ford said he was extremely disappointed with the decision, and Toronto Police Superintendent Craig Young issued a warning to the protestors.

"In Canada people have the right to assembly and to express their opinions," Young said. "Those rights are fundamental. However, at the same time, everyone must respect the law. We also want to be clear that interfering with our officers, obstructing police duties or engaging in violence will not be tolerated."

Stephen Ellis, the lawyer for the Al-Quds Day rally organizers, was satisfied with the court decision to dismiss the injunction.

"We expected that it wouldn’t succeed because it was an absurd attempt to abrogate our rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of speech," Ellis said. "So we’re very, very happy. We’re going to exercise our rights today and we’re going to keep struggling until we have freedom in Palestine and everywhere else."

A counter demonstration was also called, and for several hours protestors on both sides shouted angrily at each other and waved placards, separated only by a line of police officers. Only a couple of people were arrested.

"Right now the Middle East is on fire, in Lebanon, in Iran and in Palestine," Ellis said. "So being able to express ourselves against war is really important."

