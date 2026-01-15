Like WNY, Southern Ontario feeling winter’s wrath

Heavy snowfall and bitter cold temperatures led many school districts to close in Western New York Thursday. The weather wasn’t much better across the border in Southern Ontario.

Overnight, Environment Canada issued a Yellow-level warning for a wide region of Southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, and communities in the eastern portion of the Niagara Peninsula.

By late morning, Environment Canada elevated the warning level to Orange. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 20 to 35 centimeters (nearly 8 to 14 inches) in regions within the Orange warning zone.

Schools were closed Thursday throughout the District School Board of Niagara’s territory. Forecasters were anticipating the weather to significantly affect commute-time traffic.