Like WNY, Southern Ontario feeling winter’s wrath

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:39 AM EST
Areas of Southern Ontario shaded in orange were under a weather warning for snowfall up to 35 cm (nearly 14 inches), while portions in yellow were under an alert but for less severe conditions.
Environment Canada
/
website screen capture
Areas of Southern Ontario shaded in orange were under a weather warning for snowfall up to 35 cm (nearly 14 inches), while portions in yellow were under an alert but for less severe conditions.

Heavy snowfall and bitter cold temperatures led many school districts to close in Western New York Thursday. The weather wasn’t much better across the border in Southern Ontario.

Overnight, Environment Canada issued a Yellow-level warning for a wide region of Southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, and communities in the eastern portion of the Niagara Peninsula.

By late morning, Environment Canada elevated the warning level to Orange. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 20 to 35 centimeters (nearly 8 to 14 inches) in regions within the Orange warning zone.

Schools were closed Thursday throughout the District School Board of Niagara’s territory. Forecasters were anticipating the weather to significantly affect commute-time traffic.
Ontario News
BTPM Staff
