One man is dead after police say he was shot by officers early Friday evening on Hertel Avenue.

“Shortly after 5 p.m., D district officers responded to a knife call in the 1700 block of Hertel Avenue,” read a statement issued shortly after 6 p.m. by Buffalo Police. “At this time, we can confirm multiple officers discharged their tasers and two officers then fired their weapons, striking the man holding the knives.”

Police say the man ignored several commands to drop the knives before officers tased him. Commissioner Erika Shields later confirmed the unidentified individual died in a nearby hospital.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) issued the following statement, reported by WIVB-TV Wednesday night: “On the night before Thanksgiving when college students are home for break and visitors are back for Thanksgiving gatherings these officers encountered a citizen armed with multiple bladed weapons in one of the biggest entertainment thoroughfares in the City.

“Officers used multiple ineffective less-lethal taser deployments before having no choice but to use lethal force to protect the community gathered on Hertel Avenue. These officers are on Administrative Leave, as is standard, and are willfully participating in the Internal Investigation. The Buffalo PBA is thankful every day when our officers return home safe to their families at the end of each shift.”