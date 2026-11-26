If you’re among those whose Thanksgiving plans include attending Thursday night’s Buffalo Bills home game, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and National Weather Service have some pointers.

The Bills’ game against Kansas City is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. Just as they would for a Sunday afternoon Bills home game, Erie County Sheriffs’ deputies will implement road closures and lane realignments to help the traffic flow to and from the stadium.

Abbott Road, immediately adjacent to the stadium, will be closed to auto traffic at 2:20 p.m. and will stay closed until after the game’s conclusion.

Shortly before the game ends, Big Tree Road will be converted from wo-way traffic into two-lane, one-way traffic flowing away from the stadium, both eastbound toward the Route 219 interchange and westbound to Southwestern Boulevard.

Stadium lots will be opened at 4:20 p.m. Security gates to the stadium will open at 5:20, and then ticket entries will open at 6:20.

If you’re attending, dress for cold, wet and very windy conditions. The National Weather Service is expecting showers to arrive in the afternoon, and stay through the evening – anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of rain is possible.

By gametime, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s, but steady winds up to nearly 20 miles per hour and gusts possibly reaching nearly 40 miles per hour will create a wind chill perhaps as low as the 20s.