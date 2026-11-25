Buffalo and Lackawanna Police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of a passenger.

According to Buffalo Police, officers from both agencies responded to the area of Tifft Street and Fuhrmann Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. Lackawanna officers located an adult female along Route 5. She reportedly was seeking help and acknowledged she was involved with the accident.

Police then found the site of the crash, where a guard rail and electric pole were struck. A vehicle was found flipped on is roof.

A passenger inside the vehicle was declared dead the scene. Her name was not released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.