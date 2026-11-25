Police in the Town of Lancaster are investigating the discovery of a body just before noon Wednesday morning in a wooded area near the intersection of Pavement Road and Peppermint Road.

According to a news release issued by Lancaster Police, they were called at about 11:57 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, they confirmed the presence of a body near the southeast corner of the intersection.

“Preliminary observations suggest that the body may have been at the location for several weeks. At this time, the individual's identity and the cause and manner of death have not been determined,” stated the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist their investigation to call Detective Captain Angela Greco at 716-683-2800, ext. 214, or via email at Alleras@police.lancasterny.gov.