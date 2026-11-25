The Buffalo Sabres feasted on two points on Thanksgiving Eve as they defeated the New York Rangers 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Rasmus Dahlin, Josh Norris, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn, and Jiri Kulich scored for Buffalo.

When reflecting on the win, Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff gave his team high praise.

"It was a lot to like about what we were doing offensively and defensively," Ruff added. "We've got a lot of guys that are getting their game to a good place."

Ruff says the depth of the Sabres is showing. "We're three, four lines now. Looks like we can be dangerous with every line."

Dahlin expressed confidence in the current group and hope for the team to continue to build off the success they're starting to see in recent games.

"We are a good team, and eventually it's got to click. It's been taking some tough times and some hard games, but hopefully we can keep this going and get better."

After recently expressing the desire to play better at home, Buffalo met that challenge in their first home game in two weeks.

"I can't pinpoint one game where we played better, but we just got to keep building off this," said Benson when asked if this was their best performance at home this season.

"We're kind of finding our way of playing again. And when you're playing good as a team, it's easy to be confident in net too. So I don't think there's anything too massive going on," said Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes / FR171450 AP New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) is stopped by Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Dahlin added after the win that, with Buffalo's recent offensive woes before Wednesday night, the team got together off the ice and had a couple of meetings talking about how to get things going offensively.

"We know that our defense group is a big part of the offense, and we also talked a lot about forwards covering for the D, and it's a part of our game, so I like to play that system," Dahlin said.

The Sabres wasted no time getting on the board; 17 seconds into the game, Dahlin took a pass and, in stride, sniped the first Buffalo shot past Rangers goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Later in the first period, Zach Benson missed an opportunity on a 2-on-1, unable to finish a nice pass from Ryan McLeod.

Shortly after, Tage Thompson rocketed one that beat Korpisalo but rang off the post before being covered up by the Rangers netminder.

Buffalo outshot New York 10-6 after 20 minutes and led 1-0.

In the 2nd period, Buffalo built momentum early. 2:37 in, Josh Norris notched his 200th career point, scoring his 5th goal of the season. Josh Doan and Jason Zucker set up a highlight play that started in the neutral zone, leading to the goal.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes / FR171450 AP Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (6) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Less than a minute later, Dahlin tallied his 2nd point of the night, as Benson put Buffalo up 3-0.

Luukkonen looked solid in net for Buffalo, making 29 saves in the win. On his 8th stop in the game, UPL bailed out a struggling Buffalo power play, stopping Rangers 4th-line center Max Sasson on a shorthanded breakaway.

With less than a minute left in the 2nd period, the Rangers scored their first goal on a blue-line shot that found the back of the net. Luukkonen was screened and didn't see the shot. Vladislav Gavrikov was credited with the goal.

Buffalo led 3-1 after two periods and outshot the Rangers 24-19.

In the 3rd period, Kulich had a great opportunity out in front, wristing one that was put aside by Korpisalo. However, the Sabres would score on their following offensive zone possession; Jack Quinn gets his 14th of the season from the left of Korpisalo, giving Buffalo a 3-goal lead once again.

Buffalo wasn't done lighting the red lamp. A trickling puck finds the tape of Kulich, who snapped it over the left shoulder of Korpisalo, giving Buffalo a 5-1 lead.

The Sabres entered the game 30th in the league on the power play (16.7%) and finished 0 for 2 on Wednesday night with the man advantage.

Buffalo is now 11-10-4 on the season, and after struggling much of the month of October and into early November, the Sabres have won three of their last four games.

"It wasn't necessarily the start that we wanted, but just knowing that we kind of started rolling now, we're finding you know making plays again. I think the guys are finding confidence through that, and you know it's been great to see we've been having a couple of guys who've been scoring a lot, and kind of takes some pressure maybe off from the other guys, and it kind of allows them to find their game too," said Luukkonen.

Next up: The Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday at 8 p.m.

Other notes: Sabres forward Ryan McLeod registered his 400th career game on Wednesday.

It was the 2nd of 8 games that the Sabres wore their new Hometown Remix jerseys.