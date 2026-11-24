The company that came in and reopened the shuttered Market Arcade movie theater on Main Street in Buffalo has filed for bankruptcy.

Scene One Entertainment said money had become "limited due to market conditions" after it expanded into Buffalo and two other cities earlier this year. They took over operation of Market Arcade after AMC abruptly closed at the end of December 2025. AMC was just one of a revolving door of chains who set up shop at the Main Street location over the decades.

Since April, the Schenectady-based Scene One Entertainment and its CEO Joe Masher have introduced a diverse lineup of films for moviegoers. Not just first-run blockbuster movies, but a mix of classics, independent movies and local programming.

"As part of our 'North Star' to provide the best moviegoing experience in each market we serve, we have taken a critical step by filing for bankruptcy protection to secure our company's future and ensure a path to true profitability," the company said in a statement.

Scene One said that all of its locations will remain open in the meantime, even with Chapter 11 proceedings looming.

"A reality for our business, much like many others, is that access to capital is limited due to market conditions," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, this has been determined to be the best path forward to restructure our debts and for our company to continue to grow, thrive, and provide the very best of Hollywood features, independent films, and family entertainment for years to come. Bottom line: we're not going anywhere."

Among the debts listed by Scene One in its bankruptcy filings, according to the Buffalo News, is $250,000 in rent to Benchmark Group, owners of the Market Arcade building in Buffalo.