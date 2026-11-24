New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Tuesday banning AI chatbot toys from being made, distributed or sold in the state for the next five years.

The law takes 90 days to go into effect, so Hochul is sounding the alarm before the holiday shopping season about the potential dangers of toys with embedded or integrated AI chatbots.

“Parents shopping for gifts for the holidays or any other occasion should not have to worry that dangerous chatbots disguised as toys could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, manipulate their feelings or put their privacy at risk,” Hochul said in a press release.

AI chatbot toys include talking stuffed animals, dolls and robots that use an internet connection to talk with children.

Hochul cited a national consumer watchdog test of chatbot toys for children ages 3-12, which found examples of in-depth discussion of sexually explicit topics, advice on where kids could likely find matches, and acting upset when a child tried to leave.

"These toys had few or no parental controls, and the safety limits weakened the longer the conversation continued," the release said. "Additionally, some toys could record a child’s voice or scan their face."