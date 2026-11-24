Federal immigration flights through Buffalo Niagara International Airport are drawing renewed scrutiny from activists calling for greater transparency. At a nationwide press conference Monday, Western New York Peace Center Executive Director Stephanie Mejia urged local officials to listen to community concerns.

“I think they should also listen to their constituents because I'm sure that they will have constituents or already have constituents bringing up this concern, and that is our goal too, today, to educate the public," she said.

Mejia also described how federal immigration enforcement has affected her own family. She said her father, who had lived in the United States since he was 18, self-deported to Honduras in February 2025 at age 63 amid fears of being detained by ICE.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel Stephanie Mejia appears on the End ICE Flights Coalition Zoom conference.

She also raised concerns about domestic detainee transfer flights, commonly known as "shuffle flights," operating through Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The national End ICE Flights Coalition is calling on airport authorities to adopt greater transparency measures, including publicly accessible livestream cameras, regular reporting on ICE flight activity and advance notifications of scheduled flights.

In a statement to BTPM News, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), which operates Buffalo's airport, said it does not facilitate, coordinate, oversee or participate in ICE operations.

"The Buffalo Airport may not choose whose planes can take off or land there; like all public U.S. airports, federal law and grant agreements prohibit the Buffalo Airport from blocking or screening specific carriers from using the airport," an NFTA spokesperson said.

The authority's response did not directly address whether it would consider implementing additional transparency measures.

Speakers at Monday's press conference also raised concerns about the treatment of detainees during transfers in other parts of the country.

Carlos Della Valle, a Pennsylvania resident who has lived in the United States for 29 years, described being repeatedly transferred between detention facilities during nearly nine months in ICE custody.

In a prerecorded testimonial, Della Valle recalled spending an extended period in restraints during one transfer.

“I spent 38 hours shackled in, I think they’re called waist chains, and also handcuffs," he said.

Nick Benson, a flight observer with the coalition, said his Minnesota team documented more than 5,700 people transported on 175 flights out of Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport over the past year.

Benson argued that airport authorities can provide greater public access to information about these operations, even if they cannot prevent federal flights from taking place.

“You can send out a notification when one of these flights is coming, you can invite observer media and nonprofit groups to observe. You can do reporting on these flights operating there,” he said.

The coalition is organizing actions nationwide during Thanksgiving week to raise awareness about ICE flights among holiday travelers.

