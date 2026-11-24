A sharply divided New York State Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of civil claims against social media companies stemming from the May 14, 2022, racist mass shooting in Buffalo.

In a 4-3 decision issued Monday, the state's highest court affirmed a lower court's dismissal of claims brought by survivors of the shooting and victims' families. Buffalo attorney John Elmore, who represents several of the families, argued the ruling has implications for public safety beyond Buffalo.

“This decision has made our country less safe because social media platforms profited from the spread of hate, they profited from social media addiction, particularly social media addiction of teenagers,” Elmore told BTPM News.

The plaintiffs alleged that social media companies designed their platforms to be addictive, failed to adequately warn users of the dangers of their products and contributed to the radicalization of convicted gunman Payton Gendron.

An October 2022 investigative report by the New York State Attorney General's Office identified online platforms, particularly 4chan and Reddit, as influences in the development of Gendron's white supremacist beliefs.

In March 2024, an Erie County Supreme Court judge denied the social media companies' motions to dismiss. That decision was reversed in July 2025 by the Appellate Division's Fourth Department, which determined the companies were protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a federal law that generally shields online platforms from liability for content posted by their users.

However, the Court of Appeals relied on different reasoning.

The majority found the plaintiffs had not sufficiently identified allegedly addictive design features in their claims against Amazon, Twitch, Discord and 4chan. For the remaining defendants — Meta, Instagram, Snap, Alphabet, Google, YouTube and Reddit — the court found the plaintiffs had not adequately alleged the shooting was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the companies' platform designs.

The majority did not determine whether Section 230 protected the latter group of companies against those claims.

In a separate concurring opinion, Judge Caitlin Halligan acknowledged that users harmed directly by addictive platform designs could potentially establish a legal claim. However, she distinguished those users from people harmed by their subsequent actions.

Elmore took issue with that distinction.

“If you take that to a logical conclusion, then that would mean that if the shooter could prove that he was harmed by his social media addiction, that he would have a case, but the victims that he killed wouldn't,” he said.

Judge Jenny Rivera, joined by Chief Judge Rowan Wilson and Judge Shirley Troutman, argued in a partial dissent that the plaintiffs had presented sufficient allegations to allow certain claims to proceed.

“No federal or state law requires that we slam the courthouse door on plaintiffs’ claims,” Rivera wrote.

The dissenting judges did not determine that the companies were liable but argued the plaintiffs should have the opportunity to establish their claims through further litigation.

The Center for Democracy & Technology, which filed an amicus brief supporting dismissal of the lawsuits, welcomed the ruling.

In a statement to BTPM News, CDT legal fellow Tess Vartanian argued responsibility for the shooting rests with Gendron rather than the online platforms.

“The Court’s decision leaves a central question unresolved in New York: whether online services can be held liable for how they rank and recommend third-party speech,” Vartanian said. “CDT believes Section 230 and the First Amendment protect those editorial decisions, and that these safeguards are essential to protecting free expression online.”

Vartanian argued that holding companies liable for recommending content posted by users could incentivize platforms to censor controversial or politically sensitive discussions.

While the plaintiffs argued that their claims concerned defective product designs rather than the publication of third-party content, CDT maintained the claims ultimately stemmed from extremist material created by other users.

Buffalo Masten District Common Councilmember Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman survived the shooting, said she was disappointed by the ruling. She expressed frustration over the widespread circulation of video of the attack and recalled how strangers brought that footage to her family's attention on the day of the shooting.

“That video was circulated throughout social media. It was all over the world, and people saw that video, and they actually were tagging Zaire's dad and myself in that video on that day,” Everhart said.

For Everhart, the pursuit of accountability extends beyond the courtroom. She said the litigation also presented an educational opportunity for both social media companies and the public.

“That wasn't a movie; those are real people. Those are someone's loved ones. Those are humans,” she said.

Despite the legal setback, Elmore said his team will continue advocating for state and federal legislation regulating social media companies.

“It's got to be regulated. There has to be remedies for people that are victims of hate, violence due to these extremists, stuff that they get on the internet. There's got to be some kind of remedies,” he said.

Everhart also expressed support for state and federal legislation addressing how social media companies moderate violent content on their platforms.

CDT, meanwhile, advocates for alternative approaches to addressing online harms, including greater consumer control over social media feeds and comprehensive federal privacy legislation to limit the collection of personal data used to generate individualized content recommendations.

