The adult children of a local pastor who spent more than two decades living among Buffalo’s homeless population around Thanksgiving are continuing that legacy.

It’s about fostering connection, empathy and raising awareness around services and needs for those living on the streets.

“When you're out on the street day by day, you're kind of like, all right, where's the next place that I'm going to be able to get warm? Where's the next place that I'm going to be able to get a bite to eat? Where's the next place that I'm going to do that? Am I going to be safe today?," said Nate Johns.

For Nate, his brother Alex and cousin Tommy Rutherford, Thanksgiving will be spent with those experiencing homelessness in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Lockport.

This is the first time during the 28-year weeklong experience that Lockport and Niagara Falls are included. It's the third year the brothers and cousin have taken over for Pastor Eric Johns with Buffalo Dream Center ministries.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM News Nate Johns prepares his backpack for the week away from his home.

The time, especially around Thanksgiving, gives perspective but Alex said also a connection to people living on the streets. The very folks they serve through initiatives at the Buffalo Dream Center.

"Even when we were young, we were building relationships with those guys," he said. "And you know, we've seen guys get houses, we've seen guys get off the street and get clean and build families. And so, ultimately, just continue to raise awareness, but also build relationships and continue to see improvement."

Homelessness has been starkly rising in the region in the past year. A 2026 census conducted by the Homeless Alliance of Western New York, released in May, found 2,188 people experiencing homelessness in the five counties of WNY. That's the highest amount on record since the alliance began tracking data in 2005.

Rutherford said the weeklong experience between the three cities sheds important light on the work the Buffalo Dream Center and its partner organizations do year-round for homeless people. The Boxes of Love program provides food, Christmas gifts for children living in poverty, and other care package necessities.

"We're not just doing this for a publicity stunt. We're not just doing this for attention," said Rutherford. "We're doing this to make a difference in our city."

The Johns and Rutherford say they always need more individuals and families to help volunteer in their outreach services such as Boxes of Love. More information on how to volunteer or donate can be found on their website.