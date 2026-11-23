Four males between the ages of 18 and 23 were indicted Monday on manslaughter charges for their alleged roles in a fatal high-speed crash this past March on the Kensington Expressway.

Shafi Ahmed, 23, of Buffalo; Saif Junab Ali, 21, of Buffalo; and Abu Saleh, 21, of Kenmore, each were charged with second-degree manslaughter as well as an additional felony charge for leaving the scene of an incident that resulted in death.

A fourth defendant, also charged with second-degree manslaughter, is described only as an 18-year-old male from Buffalo. He was 17 at the time of the alleged crime and is eligible for youthful offender adjudication, which is why the Erie County District Attorney's Office withheld his name.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. on March 19, when multiple callers alerted law enforcement to reckless driving in the westbound lanes of the Kensington, including stopping traffic, doing burnouts, rapidly changing lanes and lighting fireworks.

This activity resulted in the death of 30-year-old JohnLuc Jubert, who the DA said was a bystander and not known to the defendants. Jubert's vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the aftermath of a speeding car operated by the adolescent defendant rear-ending a stopped vehicle near the Locust Street exit.

The three adult defendants are currently being held on bail. Conviction on the highest charge contains a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.