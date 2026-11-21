Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa Chimera made if official Saturday: she’d like a promotion next November. Chimera confirmed her candidacy for Erie County Executive in the 2027 race during an announcement in Kenmore.

“People cannot afford on-the-job training. They need a leader who is ready on day one. A leader that has their back. I know the challenges. I have done the work, and I care deeply, deeply about people. That is why, today, I am proud to announce that I'm running to be your next Erie County Executive,” Chimera said.

She made her announcement inside the Elmwood Commons Theater, located within the building that used to be Philip Sheridan Elementary School. It was her school growing up, and Chimera said she wanted to make her announcement at home, where it all began.

“Growing up in Kenmore, we had a library close to our home. We had parks we could play in. We could count on our streets to be plowed, and our streets to be paved when there were cracks. And when we needed a hand, we knew we could knock on a neighbor's door. And we knew, and we showed our neighbors that they could count on us,” she said. “Every resident in Erie County deserves those same things: safe neighborhoods, reliable childcare, good-paying jobs, quality public services, and the promise that if you work hard, you can build a good life for your family. Every resident in Erie County deserves that.”

Current County Executive Mark Poloncarz, shortly after winning re-election in 2023, declared this four-year term would be his last.

Chimera is not the only Democrat eyeing the County Executive’s office. Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has also expressed interest but in more recent days revealed he was rethinking it. Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin and Assemblyman Patrick Burke have also hinted at interest in running.

Republicans, meanwhile, have not yet announced a candidate but even before Chimera’s official announcement, the Erie County Republican Committee was out with a statement, criticizing how Democrats have chosen their candidates for key campaigns.

GOP Committee Chairman Michael Kracker wrote: "Erie County Democrats spend their weekends at 'No Kings' rallies, then turn around and crown their chosen candidate for County Executive while arm-twisting potential opponents out of the race. Lisa Chimera has spent years as an insider in a county administration that has grown government, raised costs on taxpayers, and failed to deliver on the basic infrastructure, public safety, and affordability needs that Erie County families deserve.

“The Erie County Republican Committee will take a different approach. We are launching an open and inclusive screening process, welcoming voices from inside and outside the party, to identify a candidate who will work to earn the support of Erie County residents and, as county executive, will fight for taxpayers, public safety, and the critical services people depend on. Erie County deserves that choice."

Chimera, for her part, said with decisions that are being made in Washington, it’s important for the work of Erie County to continue, and it needs leadership with experience, and that listens.

“My candidacy is about making Erie County work for all people who call it home, where we protect access to health care in the face of historic Medicaid cuts, where young people can afford to buy their first home, where parents can find childcare that they can afford, where older adults can age with dignity in the neighborhoods they raise their families in, where we invest in our roads so they're safe to drive on, and our plows are ready to hit the streets when the snow starts falling,” she said.

“Where first responders have what they need to do their jobs, and where people of all abilities have the support and opportunities they need to live a full independent life, and where people know that their county government is working hard for them every single day. I won't pretend that I have all the answers. I don't, but here's what I believe to my core: it's about listening, it's about showing up, and it's about understanding that the decisions we make affect real families, real neighborhoods, and real lives.”