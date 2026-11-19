The vast rows of shelves inside the nearly 200,000-square-foot facility have not yet been fully stocked, but officials already were gathered Thursday inside FeedMore WNY’s new headquarters and central facility on Camp Road in Hamburg to celebrate an increase in storage and possible services.

“When these doors open, this building will mark a watershed moment in how we care for our neighbors for generations to come,” said Lou Jacobs, one of the co-chairs of the project’s capital campaign.

FeedMore WNY was formed in 2020 by a merger of Food Bank of Western New York and Meals on Wheels. Currently, FeedMore’s storage warehouse and office are located on Holt Street. The new center more than doubles the capacity of the Holt Street facility, which FeedMore president and CEO Tara Ellis said is no longer adequate for its needs.

“We were turning down donations before we got here, about two million pounds every single year. We won't be turning things down anymore,” Ellis said. “Within these dry racks, as well as in our coolers and freezers, we'll be able to store more than five million pounds of food. And the logistics of getting that food in and out of this facility is also going to be much more efficient and effective, with our six ambient docks, and another five cold docks for perishable foods that will go directly into our coolers and freezers, keeping food safe.”

The cost of the construction is estimated at $110 million. A capital campaign continues to raise funds, but New York State has provided $53 million, mostly through Empire State Development.

Governor Kathy Hochul was among those taking part in a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new facility.

“In these times, when everything is so expensive and families are struggling, you look at the news and they tell you the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner last year, a couple years ago, compared to now, and incomes did not go up to offset that. Where the cost of gasoline and everyone's gas tanks that just started with the war back in February, just all these price points are just making life so hard,” Hochul said. “But you come to a place like this and see the scale. Again, it's enormous, enormous the capacity that you have here, extraordinary. And this new facility is a place that's going to give so many Western New York families hope."

Hochul added that the new center, when operational, will allow for a sharp increase in production for Meals on Wheels service, “from making 6,000 meals a day to 20,000 meals a day.”

Once the Hamburg facility is fully running, the Holt Street building will be put up for sale. The new facility is expected to be ready around the start of 2027.