Congressman Tim Kennedy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had a contentious back-and-forth during a House Homeland Security Committee meeting Wednesday.

Kennedy was asking about the DHS’s Batavia Detention Facility and the recently-uncovered $1.5 billion contract for new construction on the facility that’s been holding immigration enforcement detainees.

The facility has been holding detainees that President Donald Trump's administration has called “the worst of the worst.”

Kennedy asked Mullin if the "worst of the worst" included the more than 70% of Batavia detainees who have never been convicted of a crime. Mullin told Kennedy that each time a dangerous immigrant is arrested, there are often what he called “collateral criminals” also arrested, who have to be vetted. Mullin said 50% of those deported have criminal records.

After explaining he was late to the meeting after voting for a new speaker, Kennedy said the spending reflects misplaced priorities, driven by failed policies.