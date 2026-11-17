Western New York residents could soon have new incentives for animal adoption, if a proposed federal bill succeeds.

Congressman Tim Kennedy introduced legislation that would provide a refundable tax credit for adopting animals from nonprofit animal rescues or government-run shelters.

The bill would help combat overpopulation by increasing the number of adoptions, City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Director Jennifer Butera said.

“Providing homes for these animals that are in our community that are unhoused or in not ideal situations, it will encourage people to seek out animals from shelters rather than purchasing them from other sources," she said. "We're constantly battling an overpopulation here in the city, we are always full.”

The credit would be for 50% of eligible adoption fees, up to $500 per animal.

There is bipartisan support at the federal level, Kennedy said.

“It is something that I believe will have tremendous support across the nation," he said. "We're excited about the opportunity to advance this through the process, not only now but especially in the next Congress with the Democratic majority.”

Several local and national groups have voiced support for the bill, including Animal Welfare Institute, Erie County SPCA and the City of Buffalo.