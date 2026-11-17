Formerly incarcerated people, survivors of violence and lawmakers gathered at Buffalo’s Central Library Tuesday to urge passage of three sentencing reform bills during New York’s 2027 legislative session.

The rally was part of a coordinated effort in eight cities across the state organized around the Communities Not Cages campaign. Advocates say existing sentencing laws disproportionately harm communities of color and separate families, and they want lawmakers to expand opportunities for incarcerated people to demonstrate rehabilitation.

Voice Buffalo Executive Director Tyrell Ford said the campaign is focused on bringing families back together.

“We want to make sure that folks have an opportunity, the hope to come home sooner rather than later,” Ford said.

The campaign is advocating for three measures:



The Second Look Act, which would allow eligible incarcerated people to ask a judge to reconsider their sentences.

The Earned Time Act, which would expand opportunities to earn time off sentences through good conduct and participation in qualifying programs.

The Marvin Mayfield Act, which would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences and give judges greater discretion in sentencing.

Ford said organizers are pushing for legislative action next year.

“In 2027, we definitely hope that these bills make it to the floor, pass, and go to the governor’s desk for her to sign,” he said.

For Assemblymember-elect Adam Bojak, the issue connects to what he has seen while working in family court. He said a family member’s incarceration can have consequences throughout a household.

“I see firsthand how poverty affects people, how poverty affects families, and when family members are missing, it just upsets the entire balance of that household, and it makes things so much more difficult,” Bojak said.

Bojak said on Monday he visited Collins Correctional Facility, where incarcerated people discussed how the proposals could affect their lives. He also heard presentations about programs helping participants develop skills for employment and prepare for life after prison.

“And above all, these three bills recognize their humanity; that they are not defined by mistakes that they have made, and we want them to be back where they belong at home,” he said.

Tiffany White, a domestic violence survivor, Voice Buffalo board member and founder of the Alabaster House, said supporting rehabilitation is consistent with holding people accountable for harm.

Her organization works with people affected by domestic violence, including survivors and families, and offers intervention programming and restorative practices.

“But accountability is not just punishment. Real accountability is facing what you did, understanding why you did it, doing the work to change, and making repair when repair is possible,” White said.

White said her support for the campaign also comes from her experience visiting incarcerated relatives and caring for family members during their absence. She argued that opportunities for education, counseling and personal growth can help prevent further violence.

“Second Look is not a promise of release; it’s a promise of an opportunity,” she said.

Ford said organizers plan to travel from Buffalo to Albany on Jan. 19 to meet with legislators and press for passage of all three bills.

