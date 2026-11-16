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State to hold public input events this week for next phase of waterfront development

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 16, 2026 at 1:47 PM EST
A view from the boardwalk along Canalside on Buffalo's waterfront.
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A view from the boardwalk along Canalside on Buffalo's waterfront.

The office of Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday a series of public engagement opportunities to gather input for the next ten years of development on Buffalo’s waterfront.

The next-phase plan is known as “Canalside: The Next Wave.”

Empire State Development, the state agency tasked to promote economic growth, along with urban design firm MKSK is preparing a strategic plan for a zone which spans from Erie Basin Marina to Michigan Avenue. The entities jointly launched an online survey in October, which continues through this month.

The public is encouraged to participate in public engagement sessions scheduled for this week:

·       In-Person Public Outreach: Thursday, November 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the 1970 Club within KeyBank Center.
·       Virtual Presentation: Friday, November 20 at noon, featuring a formal presentation followed by a live Q&A session.
·       On-Demand Viewing: A recorded version of the presentation will be available atbuffalowaterfront.com.

Presentations will highlight the history of investment in the district, key themes from prior community feedback, project objectives and conceptual ideas for the public spaces and future development opportunities.

The same information will be presented by planners at each event, meaning interested members of the public need only participate in one of the options.
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