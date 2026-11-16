Long Island man sentenced on raping, stalking conviction in Western New York

A Long Island man who was found guilty of raping and stalking his intimate partner in Western New York in 2023 was sentenced Monday to 20 years of prison, Erie County DA Michael Keane announced.

Nayo Reboucas, 25, of Lynbrook, N.Y., was convicted in May on two counts of first-degree rape and three other charges following forced sexual intercourse with an intimate partner in the City of Buffalo and Town of Amherst.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges sentenced Reboucas to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He also will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

A final order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim Monday, and it will remain in effect until May 28, 2056.