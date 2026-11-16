© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long Island man sentenced on raping, stalking conviction in Western New York

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 16, 2026 at 3:20 PM EST

A Long Island man who was found guilty of raping and stalking his intimate partner in Western New York in 2023 was sentenced Monday to 20 years of prison, Erie County DA Michael Keane announced.

Nayo Reboucas, 25, of Lynbrook, N.Y., was convicted in May on two counts of first-degree rape and three other charges following forced sexual intercourse with an intimate partner in the City of Buffalo and Town of Amherst.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges sentenced Reboucas to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He also will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

A final order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim Monday, and it will remain in effect until May 28, 2056.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff