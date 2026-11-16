FAA disruptions led to discarding of vital blood donations, ConnectLife says

Eighty donated samples of blood, including several of the universal donor variety, were forced to be discarded amidst Friday's air travel disruptions, a Western New York blood bank said Monday.

ConnectLife, the region's only community blood bank, said in a press release that 80 samples were scheduled to be flown to a lab Friday for testing to make sure they were safe for transfusion. However, when the flight was pushed a day, it led to the samples needing to be discarded.

"A lot of that blood was the crucial O-negative donations that hospitals need most thanks to the great response we got from our donors last week," said Sarah Diina, ConnectLife's communications director. "Those canceled flights and embargo are having a really big impact on the supply we’re able to give to local hospitals, and we know Western New Yorkers will step up to make sure blood is there when patients need it."

ConnectLife said donors in the months of November and December will receive a Buffalo Sabres winter hat, and 15 donors each day will win a pair of tickets to select Sabres home games.

