Flights halted at all US airports, federal officials blame traffic control communications problems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.

The problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said, except this time on a nationwide scale. It may be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.

“If you don’t have that ability, whether it’s because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you’ve got to stop airplanes on the ground,” said Arroyo, who is a former United Airlines pilot. “And not put them in the air where you’re going to risk not being able to communicate with them.”

Friday’s ground stop was different than the one after Sept. 11 because planes were not being told to land immediately and pilots likely were able to communicate with ground controllers at airports, Arroyo said.

Buffalo, Toronto airports urge travelers to check with their airlines for latest information.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which oversees the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, issued the following statement Friday afternoon: “The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop affecting all airports.

“The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is fully complying with all federal directives and regulations as the safety and security of our passengers, employees, and airport operations remain our highest priority.

"Passengers seeking information regarding individual flight statuses, delays, or cancellations are encouraged to contact their respective airlines directly for the most up-to-date information.

"We appreciate the publics patience and understanding as we continue to monitor the situation.”

Across the border, Toronto Pearson International Airport has added an advisory on its website to advise travelers: "Flights between Toronto Pearson and the U.S. are impacted by the FAA’s nationwide ground stop. There are currently no scheduled U.S.-bound departures or arrivals at this time. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information before heading to the airport. We will continue to post updates as information becomes available."

Billy Bishop Airport, located on Toronto Island on the city's waterfront, also posted a statement acknowledging the situation, and advising passengers to contact their airlines directly for the latest information on flight status, delays and cancellations.

Mullin says system was 'overwhelmed,' urges public not to make assumptions on possible cause

Mullin said communication systems had been affected, triggering the nationwide ground stop, but he provided few other details. He said officials continue to investigate the causes.

They are able to communicate “at certain levels,” he said. “But it’s overwhelmed some of the systems we have.”

Mullin said flights are continuing to land during the stoppage and that, for now, officials are working to “make sure” that “we get the flights down and then we get a normal operations back up.”

He said it’s not yet known what caused the communications outages, but “we’re gonna find out what happened.”

He added that he’s not going to make assumptions and encouraged others to do the same.

Asked if there may be a connection to Thursday’s Microsoft outage, Mullin said officials are not ruling anything out.

Officials are dealing with midair flights on a case by case basis and working to help them land safely, he added.

“There is no indication — and we had no reason to believe that — as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States,” Mullin said.

“This was a telecommunication outage,” Mullin told reporters outside the White House.

He said details were still emerging, but that the president had been briefed.