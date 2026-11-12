Campaign underway to recreate Niagara Falls in LEGO form

The wonder of Niagara Falls has captivated the hearts and minds of visitors who have gazed upon it for centuries.

Now, a campaign is underway to offer avid LEGO enthusiasts and novice builders alike the chance to recreate that magic, brick by brick.

On Monday, a LEGO Ideas builder named "JJbrickfan" launched a campaign in which he recreated the American side of the Falls in a 16 in.-wide LEGO model. View the project by clicking here.

The way the campaign works: If the model receives 10,000 supporters, LEGO will consider the project for production as a real set.

Through three days, the project has just under 1,000 supporters, and it has to reach the 1,000 threshold in 422 days to continue the campaign.

The project is free to support, you just need to create an account on the LEGO website.

"During the summer of 2021, I visited Niagara Falls for the first time. Since then, I have always wanted to capture the stunning beauty of the falls and local landscape in a Lego set," JJbrickfan wrote.

The proposed set features landmarks such as the Maid of the Mist, the Cave of the Winds and the power station. While the actual station is located about five miles from the landmark, it is tucked away behind the waterfall in the model "to give recognition to the green energy powering millions of local homes."

The model also includes LEDs and glow-in-the-dark LEGO pieces that help illuminate the set and showcase the nighttime brilliance of Niagara Falls.