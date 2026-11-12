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Buffalo Zoo welcomes new one-horned rhino from Bronx Zoo

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST
Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo announced Thursday the addition of a 5-year-old greater one-horned rhino to its midst as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Zoo hopes Patrick, the 3,600-pound newcomer, will be the eventual mating partner with Georgia, a 5-year-old female already on site.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to the Buffalo Zoo,” Zoo president and CEO Lisa Smith said in a press release. "His arrival represents more than just a new addition to our rhino family. It is an important investment in the future of the Buffalo Zoo’s greater one-horned rhino program."

The Zoo said Patrick is not yet visible to the public as he continues to get settled into his new home, but it will update social media when he's ready to debut.

The Zoo's eldest rhino, 29-year-old Tashi, has given birth to five calves in her lifetime, including Georgia.
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