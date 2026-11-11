Ontario observes Remembrance Day; Ford announces $7.1 million in veteran support

In Canada, Remembrance Day services were held from coast to coast to honor the service of members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford joined government officials and CAF members to honor veterans and military personnel at the Queen's Park memorial event in Toronto.

While addressing attendees Ford expressed his appreciation for not only veterans but also the families of service members.

"Behind every uniform are men and women with their own hopes and dreams, loved ones who pray for their safe return, and communities who carry their absence," Ford said. "Whether it's a family member or a friend who answered the call to serve, or someone who came home with wounds — visible and invisible — Remembrance Day holds a special meaning for each of us."

Ahead of Remembrance Day, the Ford administration announced investments to fund four projects that will support the career development, training and wellness of the province's veterans, military personnel and first responders.

Recipients of the $7.1 million in funding include the Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association, Caliburn Solutions Limited, the Police Association of Ontario, in partnership with Canada Beyond the Blue, and Coding for Veterans.

For Canada Beyond the Blue, this marks its second round of funding, according to president Dilnaz Guarda, following the organization's successful application in Round 5 of the province's Skills Development Fund Training Stream.

"The first time last year, we were able to kick off a wellness resilience program suite, and this looked at targeting all Ontario police service members and associations," said Guarda. "The focus was really on remote or marginalized communities that do not have easy access to resources."

First-round developments included mental health resources for the policing sector, the creation of a curriculum allowing for different program entry points, and workshops and courses focused on building a more resilient workforce.

With the latest grant of $747,000, Guarda said the organization will be able to move forward with the next phase of its psychoeducational programming, which includes a new digital hub to accommodate more remote locations.

"We wanted to ensure that even if two or three members sign up in a remote location, they still have access to the programming that they need and deserve," Guarda said. "Through the grant, we've been able to bring together a really incredible working team of clinicians, care navigators, lived experience stakeholders, police service chiefs and association presidents to help guide what is needed within the Ontario policing sector in a very proactive manner."

Guarda said the mental health and wellness of the policing community is a top priority, considering the physical and mental sacrifices officers endure in the line of duty.

"In light of Nov. 11, there are so many physical sacrifices that are remembered by military and paramilitary [personnel]. We really want to shine a light on the mental health sacrifices that police officers are asked [to make]," Guarda said.

Another recipient, Coding for Veterans, which provides specialized training for both Canadian and U.S. veterans, will receive close to $2 million. Executive director Jeff Musson said the new grant will help fund career training for 100 members of the Canadian Armed Forces community, preparing them for fields such as cybersecurity, software development and next-generation artificial intelligence.

The organization, which started in 2019, has grown significantly, he said. The new grant will allow it to increase its capacity and assist more veterans in transitioning from the battlefield to cyberspace.

"We started with five students in the fall of 2019 and now have over 1,000 that have come through the program, and we're proud of having over a 70% employment rate of graduates upon leaving our program and going into civilian work," said Musson.

The program runs remotely through the University of Ottawa and the University of Southern California and gives veterans the opportunity to secure higher-paying jobs.

"On average, an individual, when they leave the military, will make approximately $50,000 a year," said Musson. "With our program, upon graduation, starting salaries average $82,000 a year."

Musson said that, in addition to providing a pathway for veterans' family members to enroll in coding courses, the program is also available to family members of U.S. veterans across the country under Chapters 31, 33 or 35.

And while funding programs for service members, Ford acknowledges that the true sacrifice of veterans could never be repaid.

"We owe a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid for what they sacrificed in order to preserve the freedom and democracy we cherish as Canadians this day."