Buffalo honors Black veterans, monument co-founders during Veterans Day ceremony

The African American Veterans Monument Inc. hosted its annual 'Service & Legacy' ceremony, featuring commemorative brick paver presentations honoring Black veterans and the unveiling of three benches dedicated to monument co-founders Ronal R. Bassham, Richard A. Cummings and Madeline O. Scott.

The ceremony began inside the Naval Park's Hangar Building before attendees moved outside to the monument for the bench dedications.

During an opening invocation, Bishop Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church reflected on the sacrifices of Black service members, paying homage to their determination to serve a nation whose promises had not yet been fully extended to them.

"This afternoon, we especially remember the African American veterans who defended freedom abroad, even when they were denied the fullness of that freedom at home," Pridgen said.

Veterans from several branches of the military were recognized with commemorative brick pavers bearing their names and service information. Honorees and their loved ones were invited to accept the tributes, representing military service spanning multiple generations and conflicts.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel A family member displays a portrait of a veteran during a commemorative brick paver presentation at the African American Veterans Monument's Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Marine Corps veteran Solomon Titus Taylor emphasized the sacrifices military families make alongside their loved ones in uniform.

"The entire family serves when things happen, and we give our oath to defend this nation," Taylor said.

Organizers said the pavers were presented as tangible tributes while plans for their future installation at the monument are being finalized.

Honoring the monument's founders

The outdoor portion of the ceremony shifted the focus to three co-founders whose efforts helped bring the African American Veterans Monument to Buffalo's waterfront.

Bassham, an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star Medal, participated in the ceremony by phone. He reflected on his original vision for a monument that would honor veterans regardless of which military conflict they served in, including those still living.

"My idea was to create something that you did not have to die to get on or get into, and it didn't matter what war you fought in; you were eligible as long as you were honorably served," Bassham said.

"It's not the end. Just the beginning."

The other benches recognized Cummings, also an Air Force veteran and longtime community leader, and Scott, a civil rights advocate and historian whose work has included preserving African American family history.

Scott reflected on her childhood memories of World War II and watching relatives and friends leave to serve.

"I remember in 1942, all of my male relatives and their friends, rushing off to the war," she said. "And I just want to say thank you so much for this."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes also attended the unveiling, recalling how the idea for the monument emerged after she saw a display recognizing African American veterans at Buffalo's Merriweather Library, including her own father.

Peoples-Stokes said she initially envisioned placing that recognition at the Naval Park but was told there wasn't sufficient space.

"What do we do when they tell us they don't have enough space? Do like Shirley Chisholm said, we bring our own chair, and they didn't have enough space for us down there, so we created our space here," she said.

Peoples-Stokes credited the monument's founders and supporters for helping turn that vision into a permanent tribute.

Dedicated on Sept. 24, 2022, the African American Veterans Monument is described by its organizers as the first of its kind in the nation to recognize Black veterans across all American conflicts, from the Revolutionary War to the present.

The monument serves as a place of reflection, education and remembrance, preserving the contributions of generations of Black Americans who served their country.

