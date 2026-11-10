Taughrin edges incumbent Chludzinski in close race for Assembly District 143

In the closest local race held during last Tuesday's general election, Democratic challenger Ryan Taughrin claimed victory Tuesday over Republican incumbent Pat Chludzinski in the state Assembly's 143rd District.

"We did it, y’all," Taughrin posted on Facebook. "I am looking forward to representing every single person in this district, and to bring your voice with me to Albany."

In conceding defeat, Chludzinski posted on social media a congratulations to the opposing party and a thank you to his supporters.

"From the beginning I was committed to carrying the voices of residents to Albany and representing their values and concerns in state government," he wrote.

The final count, according to the Erie County Board of Elections, put Taughrin ahead of Chludzinski 50.6-49.4%, a difference of 570 votes.