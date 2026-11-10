© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taughrin edges incumbent Chludzinski in close race for Assembly District 143

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 10, 2026 at 2:49 PM EST
Ryan Taughrin for NYS Assembly Facebook

In the closest local race held during last Tuesday's general election, Democratic challenger Ryan Taughrin claimed victory Tuesday over Republican incumbent Pat Chludzinski in the state Assembly's 143rd District.

"We did it, y’all," Taughrin posted on Facebook. "I am looking forward to representing every single person in this district, and to bring your voice with me to Albany."

In conceding defeat, Chludzinski posted on social media a congratulations to the opposing party and a thank you to his supporters.

"From the beginning I was committed to carrying the voices of residents to Albany and representing their values and concerns in state government," he wrote.

The final count, according to the Erie County Board of Elections, put Taughrin ahead of Chludzinski 50.6-49.4%, a difference of 570 votes.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff