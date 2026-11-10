Buffalo mourns Clifford 'Brother Bell' Bell, longtime civil rights activist and civic leader

Clifford Bell, the longtime civic leader and former Common Councilmember affectionately known as "Brother Bell," has died at the age of 96.

A lifelong Buffalo resident, Bell spent more than seven decades advocating for civil rights, community development and the preservation of Black history.

His activism stretched back to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and '60s. Bell attended the historic 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. In a February interview with BTPM's Steve Cichon, Bell recalled traveling overnight to Washington alongside five busloads of Buffalo residents.

Bell also served 12 years as an at-large member of the Buffalo Common Council, including a tenure as chairman of its Economic Development Committee.

Among his many contributions, Bell helped spearhead the creation of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial bust in Buffalo's MLK Park. He was also a founding member of the Martin Luther King Memorial Trust Fund and chaired the committee organizing the city's annual MLK birthday celebrations for decades.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan paid tribute to Bell, highlighting his contributions to preserving the history and accomplishments of Black Americans.

"Brother Bell leaves behind a legacy of service, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to strengthening the Buffalo community," Ryan said in a statement. "His contributions have touched countless lives and helped preserve the history, culture, and accomplishments of generations."

Ryan also recalled Bell's involvement in developing the Shirley Chisholm statue project at Forest Lawn Cemetery, noting that Bell personally knew the trailblazing congresswoman.

"Having known Chisholm personally, he offered to share his stories and memories during a panel discussion about her life and her connection to Buffalo," Ryan said. "His firsthand perspective helped bring that history to life, and we are forever grateful for his generosity and his advocacy for Buffalo's East Side."

Preserving Black Buffalo's history

Bell also chaired the founding committee of the Buffalo African American Museum, an initiative established in 2009 to research and preserve the contributions of African Americans to Buffalo and Western New York.

The museum received its charter in 2012 and developed traveling exhibitions, beginning with one highlighting the history of the Michigan Avenue YMCA. While the organization continues to preserve local Black history through exhibitions and educational programming, Bell's vision of a permanent museum building has yet to be realized.

"His ultimate vision, and the goal of the Buffalo African American Museum, foundationally, was to build the first African American museum in the Buffalo and Western New York area," said museum administrator Ellen Harris-Harvey.

The friendship between Bell and Harris-Harvey began through neighborhood block club meetings. Bell eventually invited her to join the museum's board, sharing his vision of preserving Black history for future generations.

Beyond his public accomplishments, Harris-Harvey remembered Bell as a trusted friend, mentor and neighbor who was always willing to offer guidance and encouragement.

"He was all about the action," she said, recalling his dedication and seemingly boundless energy toward every project he pursued.

Bell was also an entrepreneur who operated a dry cleaning business and sporting goods store. After spending more than five decades in the dry cleaning industry, he worked as a business counselor at Buffalo State, mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs.

His contributions earned him more than 100 awards and recognitions during his lifetime, according to the Buffalo African American Museum. Notable honors included the NAACP's Medgar Evers Award, the Buffalo Urban League's Evans-Young Award and the New York governor's Martin Luther King Jr. Seniors Award.

In 2021, he received the Buffalo History Museum's prestigious Red Jacket Award for his sustained contributions to civic life.

Bell's efforts to preserve Black history continued well into his 90s.

He conceived "Together As One: The Journey Continues," a regional Black History Month collaboration launched in 2023. By February 2026, the initiative brought together more than a dozen Western New York cultural organizations, including the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo History Museum and Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

He also helped develop "Making of a Monument," a 2021 exhibition and video project documenting the creation of the MLK memorial in Buffalo.

Remembering 'Brother Bell'

Tributes poured in following news of Bell's passing.

"Brother Bell was a legend in our community, a trailblazer for Buffalo, and a leader among leaders," Rep. Tim Kennedy posted online Monday night. "Our great City of Buffalo is so much better off because of Brother Bell’s service and sacrifice throughout his whole life!"

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz remembered Bell as a civil rights pioneer who broke barriers and spent his later years educating younger generations about the importance of equality and inclusion.

For Harris-Harvey, Bell's legacy extends far beyond his public service. She remembered a man whose faith, generosity and devotion to his community inspired those around him.

She also believes the responsibility of preserving the history he championed now belongs to future generations.

"It's all of our responsibility because none of us are going to be here forever," she said.

Beyond his civic contributions, Bell was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. He married his wife, Helaine Tucker Bell, in 1955, and the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2025. They raised two children.

Despite his decades of accomplishments, Bell had no intention of slowing down.

In his February interview with Cichon, Bell spoke enthusiastically about continuing his community service and even planning his 100th birthday celebration.

"I still got many more years of service to render, at least four more until I'm 100," he said. "I'm already putting people's names down for my birthday party."