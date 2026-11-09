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SUV drives nearly a mile through Buffalo subway

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST
A local Reddit user posted this photo of the Jeep SUV which was driven into Buffalo's subway system on Friday night.
Reddit
A local Reddit user posted this photo of the Jeep SUV which was driven into Buffalo's subway system on Friday night.

Riders of the NFTA Metro Rail were caught off-guard at the sight of a Jeep Cherokee nearly one mile into the subway system.

Numerous social media users pointed out over the weekend the presence of an abandoned vehicle underground near the Allen/Medical Campus and Summer-Best stations.

Saw this little guy on the way to the sabres game and sure enough it was still there after the game.
by u/CdrClutch in Buffalo

The NFTA tells BTPM News that the SUV was driven into the subway on Friday night. Police arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated, among several other charges.

A spokesperson said there was minimal damage to the tracks, and the Jeep was eventually removed today.

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