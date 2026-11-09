SUV drives nearly a mile through Buffalo subway

Riders of the NFTA Metro Rail were caught off-guard at the sight of a Jeep Cherokee nearly one mile into the subway system.

Numerous social media users pointed out over the weekend the presence of an abandoned vehicle underground near the Allen/Medical Campus and Summer-Best stations.

The NFTA tells BTPM News that the SUV was driven into the subway on Friday night. Police arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated, among several other charges.

A spokesperson said there was minimal damage to the tracks, and the Jeep was eventually removed today.