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National Grid announces six grants totaling over $2M across WNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:49 PM EST
The former Otis Elevator/Curtiss-Wright manufacturing building at 741 Northland Ave., Buffalo.
National Grid
The former Otis Elevator/Curtiss-Wright manufacturing building at 741 Northland Ave., Buffalo.

National Grid announced a series of six grants Monday across Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties totaling more than $2 million.

On Buffalo’s East Side, two Northland Avenue projects — 741 and 777 Northland Ave. — are receiving $750 million for brownfield cleanup and remediation.

The Lipsey Architecture Center inside Buffalo’s Richardson Olmsted Campus will use just over $300,000 to transform a vacant building into a mixed-use site with an architectural gallery, visitor center and community gathering place.

In Niagara Falls, the historic — but long-vacant — Hotel Niagara will see just over $300,000 to bring hotel and meeting space back into the building.

And nearly $400,000 in investment in Maplevale Farms in Falconer will help keep 200 jobs and create 23 more.
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