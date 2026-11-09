National Grid announces six grants totaling over $2M across WNY

National Grid announced a series of six grants Monday across Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties totaling more than $2 million.

On Buffalo’s East Side, two Northland Avenue projects — 741 and 777 Northland Ave. — are receiving $750 million for brownfield cleanup and remediation.

The Lipsey Architecture Center inside Buffalo’s Richardson Olmsted Campus will use just over $300,000 to transform a vacant building into a mixed-use site with an architectural gallery, visitor center and community gathering place.

In Niagara Falls, the historic — but long-vacant — Hotel Niagara will see just over $300,000 to bring hotel and meeting space back into the building.

And nearly $400,000 in investment in Maplevale Farms in Falconer will help keep 200 jobs and create 23 more.