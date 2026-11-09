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Kennedy outlines priorities as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:43 PM EST
Rep. Tim Kennedy speaks with reporters at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Nov. 9, 2026, ahead of his flight to Washington, D.C.
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Rep. Tim Kennedy speaks with reporters at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Nov. 9, 2026, ahead of his flight to Washington, D.C.

Rep. Tim Kennedy returned to Washington Monday as Congress resumed session following last week's midterm elections. With Democrats preparing to take control of both chambers in January, Kennedy said he plans to work with fellow lawmakers to address affordability, healthcare and government accountability.

“More importantly than anything else, we are coming together as a nation to drive an agenda forward that works for the American people," he said.

Speaking with reporters at Buffalo Niagara International Airport ahead of his flight Monday morning, Kennedy said reversing cuts to Medicaid will be among his top priorities, citing the millions of Americans whose healthcare is at risk.

“We need to ensure people have preventative care, are able to go to see their doctor, able to take their kids or their parents or grandparents to see their doctor, and that healthcare in this country is affordable," he said. "It is a right, not a privilege for those that can afford it.”

Kennedy also wanted to address, what he describes as, corruption within the federal government.

He said he would support impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if a resolution reaches the House floor. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced articles of impeachment Monday, alleging abuses of power related to U.S. military operations. Hegseth has rejected the impeachment effort.

Kennedy also pledged his support for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who would become the nation's first Black House Speaker if elected.

Looking ahead, Kennedy hopes the change in congressional leadership will help him secure major federal investments for Western New York, including funding for the proposed $2 billion Metro Rail expansion into Amherst and a new VA hospital.

“My expectation now, as a member of the majority in the House of Representatives, is to bring hundreds of millions of dollars and billions of dollars to our community in the big projects that will transform our community and bring us to the greatest potential that we have," he said.

Kennedy also called for reversing President Donald Trump's tariffs, which he said have damaged Western New York's economy and strained relations with Canada.

Kennedy said he intends to move quickly on those priorities when Democrats assume control of Congress on Jan. 3, 2027.
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I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
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