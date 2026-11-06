Thanksgiving initiative to support 96 Buffalo families affected by school closures, consolidations

Ninety-six families at six Buffalo Public Schools affected by announced closures and consolidations will receive Thanksgiving meals through a partnership between Empower Wellness New York, Mobile Counseling of New York and Lexington Co-op.

The giveaway is part of an annual statewide Thanksgiving initiative that has provided more than 1,000 meals over the past six years. This year marks the initiative's first partnership with a local Buffalo organization.

Pablo Hurtado, director of community and government engagement for Mobile Counseling of New York, said the effort is intended to support students and families navigating uncertain transitions.

“As a mental health practice, we understand that these kids may struggle with these transitions, so we want to try to provide them some semblance of care,” he said.

This year, the initiative is placing a special focus on Buffalo amid anticipated changes within the city's district.

“We've been doing it throughout the state for six years now," Hurtado said, "but we really wanted to focus and build more community within Buffalo, where we're headquartered.”

Hurtado said Say Yes Buffalo is helping determine which families will receive meals. According to organizers, participating schools will also help identify recipients and coordinate pickup or delivery arrangements.

The participating schools are:

PS 17 — Early Childhood Center

PS 33 — Bilingual Center

PS 59 — Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School

PS 131 — The Academy School @ 86

PS 208 — Riverside Academy

PS 309 — East Community High School

Hurtado presented Lexington Co-op with a check for $6,336 to help provide turkeys and organic Thanksgiving sides. Hurtado said funding for the initiative was raised in part through the Buffalo Youth Gala, held recently at Highmark Stadium.

Each family will receive a frozen turkey, stuffing, organic gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, corn and a locally baked sweet potato pie from Buffalo bakery Cake Crazy.

The co-op's marketing director, Jennifer White, said the partnership was an easy decision.

“When opportunities like this come up and fall in our lap, we find every possible way to say yes, because it's important to us," she said. "Our purpose is to serve our community.”

The giving won't stop at Thanksgiving. Hurtado said the organizations are also planning a holiday gift drive for students and additional support for educators.

“We're also doing a gift drive initiative for the six schools," he said. "We're having the school administrators select a student, and with that, we're going to shop through their Christmas list, and then we're also going to be providing gift cards to some educators.”

Meals will be distributed to selected families Nov. 16-22, with options for pickup at Lexington Co-Op's Hertel Avenue location, delivery to participating schools, or home delivery.

