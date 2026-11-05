UB pausing plans for Flock cameras to gather campus input

University at Buffalo President Caroline Attardo Genco announced Thursday that the school has paused plans for a program utilizing license plate reader (LPR) technology on campus.

According to a page on the school's website, UB's police department received a 60-day free trial from Flock to install the cameras at no cost.

The indefinite pause of the program will allow UB's Police Advisory Committee to further engage in conversations with the community, Genco said in a press release.

"I will be asking the University Police Advisory Committee to engage the university community as we thoughtfully consider this matter, with the best interests and safety of our entire university community in mind," she said.

The advisory committee is composed of faculty, staff and students, and it will be tasked with taking gathered feedback to develop a framework that considers the use of the technology, how the data it collects is handled, and other factors. From there, senior leadership will decide on the future of the pilot program.