National Toy Hall of Fame, based in Rochester, announces four new inductees for 2026

Care Bears, Pokémon trading cards, the slide, and the game of bingo. That’s the Class of 2026 entering the National Toy Hall of Fame, which is housed within the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. The inductees were announced Thursday morning.

This year’s class will join a long list of classic toys, games, and pieces of playground equipment inducted in previous years, from Raggedy Ann to Monopoly to Star Wars action figures to Barbie dolls.

“I love hearing those conversations from folks saying, ‘Oh, I played with that. I had one of those. I remember this,’” said Shane Rhinewald, director of communications for the Strong Museum. “We also get a lot of people that say, ‘gosh, my parents never bought me that.’ You know, that gaming system, that toy. ‘The kid down the street had it,’ and they're still mad about it all these years later. It just goes to show what impact these toys have on our formative years as kids.”

There were 12 finalists from which the winners were chosen. Rhinewald explained criteria considered include whether the toy was truly an icon and whether it had longevity. He said it was not an easy task picking winners from this year’s field of finalists.

“We have an independent national selection advisory committee. This is made up of scholars, people that might work in the play space, the child psychology or education space, and they come back and rank their votes. And this year was tough. Usually we induct three toys, but we had to go with four because they had so many favorites at the top,” Rhinewald said.

Sorry, Tickle Me Elmo, but better luck next year. That toy, when released in 1996, would months later become the focus of an intense – and occasionally violent - holiday shopping season frenzy. But this year, it was one of the finalists that didn’t make the cut. Also passed over for induction were Bop It!, Mahjong, Monster High, Polly Pocket, and the games Mouse Trap, Sorry!, and Yahtzee.

1 of 9 — Pokémon cards and toys Pokémon trading cards were among the 2026 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame, announced Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 2 of 9 — Bingo in the Toy Hall of Fame Bingo was among the 2026 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame, announced Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 3 of 9 — Care Bears in the Toy Hall of Fame Care Bears, which come in many colors to represent many emotions and moods, are among the 2026 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame, announced Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 4 of 9 — Slide in the Toy Hall of Fame Small-scale replicas of the slide are seen in the case for the generations-old piece of play equipment, which is among the 2026 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame, announced Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 5 of 9 — Games in the National Toy Hall of Fame From board games to video games to role playing games, numerous game are among the items featured in the National Toy Hall of Fame. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 6 of 9 — Vintage toys in National Toy Hall of Fame Toys and play objects used by generations of children, and are still used today, are among the inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 7 of 9 — Vintage building toys in the National Toy Hall of Fame Toys that inspired creative building and learning are included among the inductees in the National Toy Hall of Fame. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 8 of 9 — Star Wars Tie Fighter - National Toy Hall of Fame Strong National Museum of Play officials say there is something within the Toy Hall of Fame or in other displays that will bring back childhood memories. For the story's author, it was this Star Wars Tie Fighter from Kenner's original line of Star Wars toys, which was very difficult to find in stores while he was growing up in Niagara Falls, New York. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 9 of 9 — The Stick in the National Toy Hall of Fame The stick - yes, the stick - is included among the inductees in the National Toy Hall of Fame, recognized for the imaginations generations of children used while playing with it. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News

The National Toy Hall of Fame, and the larger Museum of Play, attract visitors from multiple generations, all of whom find something nostalgic among the displays. Sometimes, it draws some poignant tears.

“I had somebody through a tour a couple years ago that saw - not in the Toy Hall, but in one of the other exhibits - a My Buddy doll, and he went up to it and essentially he was crying,” Rhinewald said. “He said, ‘this reminds me of my stepbrother, and we grew up, and I haven't seen him in all of these years.’ It was one of those moments where it makes you really kind of think about the impact that these toys have had.”

The museum’s mission is more than generating nostalgia and sentimental feelings. Rhinewald points out the museum has an academic foundation that studies why play is important for children.

“What does it help them do? How does it help them develop? How is it good for their social, emotional, cognitive development?” he said. “But we also look at why adults need to play. And one of our messages is that adults should play more. It helps relax us. It helps us relieve stress. So, those family or adult game nights are hugely important, or whatever hobby it is that somebody might consider play.”

