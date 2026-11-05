Buffalo Zoo welcomes pair of crocodiles for first time in five years

Crocodiles made a return to the Buffalo Zoo’s Rainforest Falls exhibit for the first time in five years.

Two dwarf caimans, one male and one female, are now regularly visible to the public, the Zoo announced Wednesday.

The 8-year-old male came from the St. Louis Zoo and the 7-year-old female was hatched at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

Dwarf caimans are native to north and central South America and are the smallest member of the crocodilian family. They can grow to be just about four feet and weigh between 10 to 15 pounds.

