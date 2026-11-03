Child dies from measles in state's first known measles-related death in more than 30 years

The New York State Department of Health released a statement Monday evening confirming the first known measles-associated death in the state in more than 30 years.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the outgoing measles outbreak," the statement said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the child's family and loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time."

According to the Department of Health, there have been 178 cases of measles in New York this year (through Oct. 24). In October, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency as the state surpassed 100 cases.

Hochul also released a statement on the death of the Lewis County child, saying that her heart "goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child."

"Measles is highly contagious, and vaccination remains our best protection against this dangerous disease. This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses," her statement continued. "In New York, we will continue to stand by proven public health measures and do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy."