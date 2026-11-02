Mayor Ryan proposes $94M Buffalo capital budget for 2027

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan has officially proposed the city's 2027 capital budget, which clocks in at $94 million and seeks to "repair and rebuild" Buffalo's infrastructure and reinvest into neighborhoods.

"We can keep reacting to problems after they happen, or we can invest in our infrastructure and take care of the things residents depend on before they fail," Ryan said. "This capital plan is a commitment to doing things the responsible way. It fixes the basics, rebuilds our roads and infrastructure, and reinvests in the community centers, pools, and other third spaces that hold our neighborhoods together."

The proposed capital spending plan includes $59.1 million in bonding and $34.9 million in emergency bonding. Several multi-million dollar infrastructure projects highlight the proposal such as improvements to the Louisiana Street and West Ferry bridges. There is also $9 million set aside for roof repairs or replacements at several city-owned facilities, mostly community centers, ice rinks and Shea's Performing Arts Center.

"Investing in Buffalo’s future requires us to work together, set priorities, and focus on what residents need most," Council President Joel Feroleto said. "I look forward to working with the mayor and my colleagues on the Common Council to move these investments forward and deliver results for every one of our neighborhoods."

Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski supports the investment into the places and things the community relies on, believing there has been a lack of attention over several years.

"For too long, deferred maintenance has left our roads, community centers, cultural assets, and other public facilities in need of attention," said Nowakowski. "These investments are required to address immediate needs and ensure we are planning responsibly for the future rather than paying more for problems we could have solved today."

The capital budget will head to the Common Council for their review and amendments. A final vote typically happens by the end of November.

Capital spending in the city in recent years has been fractured. Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams refused to sign-off on the majority of bond financing for then-Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon's $110 million 2025 capital budget, leading to an extended lawsuit. She cited concerns about her office's recommended debt cap and the state of Buffalo's fiscal standing.