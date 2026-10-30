Two candidates, different approaches: What's at stake in the 149th Assembly District race?

The race for New York's 149th Assembly District is bringing two different approaches to government into focus. Democrat Adam Bojak and Republican Frank Bogulski are competing for the seat being vacated by Jonathan Rivera, who has represented the district since 2021 and is running unopposed for the state's 61st Senate District.

From housing and economic development to public education, the candidates have different ideas about the state's role in addressing local challenges.

The 149th Assembly District encompasses portions of Buffalo, including the city's West Side, as well as Lackawanna and the Town of Hamburg. Its population includes both urban and suburban communities, with substantial numbers of homeowners and renters.

Meet the candidates

Adam Bojak

Bojak, an attorney specializing in housing and Family Court matters, is running on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. A self-described democratic socialist, Bojak provides legal representation to low-income families and has advocated for tenants facing housing instability.

“I work with people who are dealing with poverty day in and day out, and it's not just in the city; it's all across the entire county,” Bojak told BTPM News. “People all around here are dealing with the same problems.”

He previously challenged Rivera in the 2020 Democratic primary but was unsuccessful. Six years later, Rivera endorsed Bojak's campaign to succeed him. Bojak also received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialists of America and several labor organizations. He secured the Democratic nomination in June's three-way primary .

Frank Bogulski

Bogulski, an attorney and Hamburg town councilman, is running on the Republican and Conservative Party lines. A U.S. Army veteran, Bogulski previously worked in labor relations before establishing his own law practice, focusing primarily on criminal defense and personal injury cases.

“Western New York, I know, is a fantastic place to live, and I think that people want to stay here, but they often leave to go to places where taxes are lower,” Bogulski told BTPM News. “I feel if we can reduce regulations on businesses and lower taxes, more people will choose to stay in Western New York.”

Bogulski was elected to the Hamburg Town Board in 2025. He has emphasized his experience in local government and opposition to raising taxes, arguing that reducing government spending and regulations could help retain residents and encourage economic development across Western New York.

Two approaches to affordability

While both candidates identify affordability as a major concern for residents of the 149th Assembly District, their proposed solutions reflect different approaches to taxation and government spending.

Bogulski argued that New York's high taxes and regulatory burdens discourage economic growth and drive residents and businesses to other states. His first legislative priority would be eliminating state income taxes on the first $100,000 earned, which he believes would encourage more people to remain in New York while attracting new residents.

“The effect of that is, it's going to stimulate the economy because when people have more money, they go out to eat more, they buy more durable goods such as appliances, cars, and that's an economic stimulus,” Bogulski said. “We already have sales taxes, and that would stimulate the economy because fewer people would leave, more people would come here.”

The Republican candidate also supports eliminating state income taxes on qualifying tips and overtime. He argued that reducing taxes would give households more disposable income, stimulating consumer spending and ultimately increasing state revenue.

Bogulski — Income taxes

To offset government costs, Bogulski advocated reducing administrative spending and eliminating what he considers unnecessary bureaucracy. He also questioned the use of public subsidies for wealthy developers and the Buffalo Bills stadium, arguing that government assistance should prioritize working people rather than billionaires.

Bojak, meanwhile, believes expanding publicly funded services would do more to ease the financial pressures facing working-class families.

“We have things like universal health care and universal child care, so that people aren't going into debt when they go to hospitals, and they aren't going into debt when they send their kids to daycare,” Bojak said.

The Democratic candidate identified childcare as one of the largest expenses facing residents, drawing on his experience representing low-income families in Family Court and raising two young children of his own. He supports universal childcare statewide, arguing that daycare costs can prevent parents from entering the workforce when their earnings would not cover the cost of care.

Bojak — Childcare

Bojak proposed funding expanded public services by increasing taxes on corporations and wealthy New Yorkers. His campaign supports raising the state's top corporate franchise tax rate from 7.25% to 9%, which he said could generate more than $1 billion in additional revenue. He also supports increasing marginal income-tax rates on high earners and revisiting estate-tax exemptions.

He said the additional revenue could help expand childcare services while protecting existing programs, including Medicaid and community health centers.

The candidates also disagreed over whether cutting income taxes would meaningfully improve affordability. Bogulski believes lower taxes would strengthen the economy and increase state revenue, while Bojak argued that public investment in essential services would provide greater financial relief.

Housing and development

Housing is another area where the candidates have different priorities, particularly when it comes to homeownership, tenant protections and the role of government in development.

Bogulski supports providing tax credits to homeowners who invest in repairs and renovations, arguing that working families should have access to financial incentives similar to those offered to major developers.

He suggested homeowners could receive credits for improvements such as replacing roofs, updating electrical systems and making other investments in their properties. Bogulski believes such incentives could encourage homeownership, increase property values and attract more residents to Buffalo.

Bogulski — Homeowner tax credits

The Hamburg town councilman also favors reducing regulatory barriers to development, although he acknowledged that different communities have different needs. Among his priorities is further reforming the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which requires government agencies to consider potential environmental impacts before approving certain projects. New York enacted significant reforms to the law in May 2026, exempting certain qualifying housing developments from SEQRA review to accelerate construction.

In 2024, Bogulski supported a proposed moratorium on multifamily housing development in Hamburg, citing concerns about congestion, green space and infrastructure. During his interview, he explained that Hamburg faces pressures from development while Buffalo needs policies that encourage greater investment.

“If you were to cut those taxes and cut those fees, it would incentivize more developers and hopefully more individuals to live in the city rather than get overburdened by regulations,” he said.

Bojak, meanwhile, has made housing affordability and tenant protections central to his campaign. Through his work as an attorney, he said he has represented renters and homeowners struggling to remain in their homes.

He supports expanding tenant protections statewide, including stronger safeguards against eviction and excessive rent increases. Bojak also wants to advance legislation establishing a statewide social housing authority, which would support the development of mixed-income housing.

He argued that renters throughout New York face similar financial challenges and should have access to comparable protections regardless of where they live.

“There’s no difference between somebody who’s renting in Buffalo as opposed to somebody who’s renting in Hamburg, as opposed to somebody who’s renting in Brooklyn or the Bronx,” Bojak said.

Bojak — Social housing

Utilities and infrastructure

Both candidates also identified rising utility costs as a concern for residents, although they disagree about how New York should address the issue.

Bogulski supports stronger government oversight of privately owned utility companies, arguing that the state should play a greater role in regulating rate increases. He also favors expanding nuclear energy alongside other energy sources, rather than relying exclusively on renewable energy.

“I do believe in strong regulation. I also do support expansion of other uses of energy, for example, nuclear energy,” Bogulski said. “I believe in a balanced approach with everything on the table.”

Bojak advocated a more fundamental change: transferring utilities into public ownership.

He argued that publicly owned utilities could reduce expenses by eliminating the need to generate profits for private shareholders. Under his proposal, utility operations would be publicly controlled rather than managed by private corporations.

“If you have to pay back to shareholders, and those shareholders are all of a sudden not part of the picture anymore, then you don’t have to keep raising rates to ensure that you’re paying those dividends,” Bojak said.

Beyond household utility costs, Bogulski identified wastewater infrastructure as another priority. He called for additional state investment in sewer systems around Woodlawn and Lake Erie, citing concerns about sewage discharges during heavy rainfall.

Bojak also emphasized environmental protections, including stronger regulation of artificial intelligence data centers and their potential impacts on surrounding communities.

Public education and school closures

The candidates also offered different perspectives on the proposed closures and consolidations within Buffalo Public Schools, an issue that has generated significant concern among students, educators and families.

The Buffalo Board of Education postponed a planned vote on the proposal Oct. 21, following public opposition and concerns about potential disruptions to school communities. The district held an additional listening session Oct. 26 as officials continued considering the plan.

Bojak believes the state should provide additional funding to help prevent closures, arguing that schools serve important roles beyond classroom instruction.

He expressed particular concern about the potential consequences for students with disabilities, including the disruption of relationships with teachers and support staff.

Bojak — School closures

Bogulski, however, believes decisions about consolidating schools should remain primarily with local education officials.

While he supports consulting families, students and school leaders, he argued that consolidations can be appropriate when districts need to reduce operating expenses. He also favors reducing administrative costs at the state level and directing more resources toward classrooms.

Bogulski — School closures

Although state lawmakers influence education funding and policy, decisions about individual school closures rest with local school boards.

The candidates' responses illustrate a broader difference in their approaches to government spending: Bojak favors greater state financial support to preserve existing institutions, while Bogulski emphasized local decision-making and reducing administrative expenses.

Rivera's advice to his successor

As the district prepares for new representation, outgoing Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera said the job requires more than advancing legislation in Albany.

Rivera, who has endorsed Bojak, reflected on his time representing the geographically and economically diverse district.

“I'd say after being a dad, it's been the biggest honor of my life,” Rivera told BTPM News.

He said his experience has shown him that schools, neighborhood organizations and local institutions often serve needs extending beyond their primary functions, particularly for families facing financial hardships.

Rivera also acknowledged that legislative accomplishments can take years, pointing to his repeated efforts to advance lead-poisoning legislation that stalled in the State Senate.

He encouraged his successor to remain patient with the legislative process while continuing to advocate for constituents, even when immediate results are difficult to achieve.

Above all, Rivera said representing the district effectively requires a willingness to listen.

“In order to be successful in this work, you just have to be present,” Rivera said. “But I think that we're living in a time where voters, constituents, they just want somebody authentic to listen to them and to care.”

Voters will decide who succeeds Rivera in the Nov. 3 general election.

