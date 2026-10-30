'Fixing the basics': Investments aim to improve winter conditions on Buffalo's side streets

The City of Buffalo is adding new equipment and technology to its snow removal fleet in an effort to better clear narrow side streets, dead ends and other hard-to-reach roads.

Mayor Sean Ryan and the Department of Public Works showcased one of seven new John Deere tractors Thursday, each equipped with a snowblower attachment designed to navigate streets that are too narrow for traditional snow plows.

The city estimates it has approximately 200 miles of roadway consisting of narrow streets, dead ends or roads with medians. Those areas have historically been among the most difficult for DPW crews to clear following winter storms.

"We've long said get us the equipment, get us a space to live in, have us in better conditions, and we'll perform," said DPW Commissioner Nolan Skipper.

Ryan said improving snow removal on those streets will have an impact on residents, businesses and schools.

"What could be more basic in the city of Buffalo than clearing your streets and snow plowing?” Ryan said. "We need to support people who are going to work. We need to support businesses. We want Buffalo schools to be open on snowy days and not have the schools to say we have to close because we can't get our buses down the street."

Ryan Zunner / BTPM News Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan also touted the city's new snow removal contractor budget, which increased by $2 million.

The new tractors are part of the city's latest Snow Plan, which aims to ensure every city street is reached by snow-clearing equipment within 24 hours after a storm ends.

Ryan said the additional equipment will help the city meet that goal while giving DPW employees better tools to do their jobs.

The city is also testing new plow blade edges similar to those used by Erie County. The blades feature individual rollers that contour to the road surface, allowing operators to clear snow closer to the pavement while minimizing damage from speed bumps and other hazards. The design is also intended to make maintenance and repairs easier.

"This is a huge investment to put real equipment in the streets when the snow is hitting, and not be days behind on the side streets," said Skipper.

If the new blade edges prove to be a success, officials say they will purchase more of them, which are made by a local manufacturer.

Other investments include replacing paper maps in snowplows with electronic versions, upgrading the city's GPS tracking system and giving operators the ability to flag vehicles for that obstruct snow removal efforts. This streamlines communication with the Department of Parking Enforcement, officials noted.