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State's Office of Cannabis Management offers tips for cannabis safety on Halloween

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT

“Keep cannabis safety on your Halloween checklist.”

That’s the message from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, which offered a few tips Wednesday on how to stay safe while welcoming trick-or-treaters or hosting Halloween parties.

First: Keep the treats separate. Cannabis edibles (including beverages) can be mistaken for regular drinks, candy or snacks. You're urged to store cannabis products separately from household foods and Halloween treats. In fact, the guidance said, store it locked, out of reach and out of sight.

If you’re planning to use cannabis, always arrange for safe transportation before consuming.

The guidance reminded parents, caregivers and trusted adults to have age-appropriate conversations with young people about cannabis awareness and safety.

If cannabis is consumed accidentally, contact the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 or, in the case of a medical emergency, call 911.
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