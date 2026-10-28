Say Yes, Niagara University partner on $1M scholarship fund for Niagara Falls students

A new partnership between Say Yes and Niagara University aims to make a four-year college education more accessible for Niagara Falls public school students by removing financial barriers and providing resources to help them succeed.

The agreement establishes a $1 million scholarship carveout for students in need who want to attend Niagara University. It received a lead gift from Larry and Mary Montani, longtime advocates for the college. The funding is part of a broader $20 million Niagara Falls scholarship fund, of which a quarter of that amount has been raised so far.

About 25 students are expected to attend Niagara University through the scholarship program as soon as next year.

Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Stan Wojton said the partnership could have a lasting impact on both students and the community by expanding access to higher education.

"The higher level of education that you receive, typically the more amount of money that you make," Wojton said. "The more money that goes back into your community."

Wojton said investing in students' educational opportunities is part of the broader effort to move Niagara Falls forward and break cycles of poverty.

The partnership comes as the cost of college continues to be a significant obstacle for students considering higher education. More than half of high school students who do not enroll in college cite cost as their top reason.

Niagara University President Father James Maher said the school is committed to expanding opportunities for students right in the institution's backyard.

"We're very focused on underserved communities and providing opportunity and bringing students into the university who can excel and succeed," Maher said. "And you can change lives — the trajectory of a young person's life and their family in the future."

Beyond financial assistance, Say Yes provides additional support for Niagara Falls students, including tutoring, mentoring programs and leadership development. The resources are intended to help students not only gain access to college but also succeed once they arrive.

"There's been a longstanding partnership between the school district and the college here," said Say Yes CEO David Rust. "We're happy to help open the doors on tuition for students that graduate Niagara Falls High School that want to come to this great college."

Leaders of all three organizations say the goal is to grow the Niagara Falls Scholarship Endowment into a lasting $20 million pool to benefit local students for years to come.