Buffalo plans police and fire fleet replacements as aging vehicles strain emergency services

The City of Buffalo is investing in new police cars and fire trucks to replace aging equipment that city officials say has become costly to maintain and hampered emergency response.

Mayor Sean Ryan announced the investments Wednesday as officials unveiled new vehicles. The plans include approximately $31 million for 28 fire vehicles through a 10-year, lease-to-own agreement, along with 105 police vehicles financed through a leasing program costing $2.1 million.

The investments were included in the city’s 2026–27 budget adopted in May.

Fire department plans to replace 70% of its fleet by 2029

The Buffalo Fire Department will acquire 19 fire engines and nine ladder trucks. Fire Commissioner Daniel Pizarro said 70% of the department’s fleet will be replaced by the end of 2029.

Ryan said the purchases will address overdue equipment needs.

“This is one of the largest apparatus orders in the department history, but make no mistake, we need it,” Ryan said. “It'll help us replace our highest priority aging vehicles and plan more effectively for future needs.”

Pizarro said some frontline fire vehicles have been in service for more than two decades.

“We have frontline units that are over 20 years old. We're talking about 20 years when the average should be around 10 years,” he said.

The replacements will also strengthen the department’s reserve fleet, Pizarro said, as suitable existing vehicles move into backup service.

City officials say the lease-to-own agreement locks in pricing while spreading payments over 10 years. The new fire vehicles will be maintained by manufacturer Rosenbauer, according to the city’s announcement.

Pizarro said the department expects maintenance savings of roughly $50,000 per rig annually as the replacement program progresses.

Police shortages have left fewer cars available for patrol

The Buffalo Police Department expects to receive 62 marked and 43 unmarked vehicles by January 2027. Of those 105 vehicles, 24 have already arrived: seven marked and 17 unmarked.

Police Commissioner Erika Shields said shortages of working vehicles have forced officers to share cars, reducing the number available for patrols and emergency calls.

“We've had to double up patrol officers routinely because we simply do not have the vehicles to go out,” Shields said. “And so, what this means is, per district, you have fewer vehicles that are out patrolling, out answering calls.”

Shields said some unmarked vehicles have more than 200,000 miles, rusted-out floors and parts falling off.

The city also plans to replace the police fleet over five years.

Deputy Mayor Ben Swanekamp said the leasing arrangements are intended to move the city toward regular replacement schedules and more predictable budgeting, rather than relying on periodic bond-funded vehicle purchases.

Officials say that approach will help keep aging vehicles from accumulating in the fleets and reduce the need for costly repairs.

