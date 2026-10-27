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Boil Water Order issued for Village of Fredonia

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT

The New York State Department of Health issued a Boil Water Order for the Village of Fredonia on Tuesday due to increased strain on filtration equipment caused by high levels of organic material in Fredonia Reservoir water.

According to the DOH, the material in water entering the treatment plant from reservoir has caused multiple days of increased wear on the filtration system, causing elevated turbidity levels not up to standard even after passing through the filters.

The water could contain harmful microbes, which would be killed when the water is boiled.

"The New York State Department of Health requires that anytime water is not adequately treated a boil water order must be issued to notify customers. All Fredonia water customers must boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee until further notice. Water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use," the DOH said.

"Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle can be used in place of boiled water. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is safe for laundry."

Consecutive days of safe samples are needed before the order is lifted.

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