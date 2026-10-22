Five from Buffalo indicted in death of witness expected to testify in murder trial

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a total of five defendants were arraigned on an indictment Thursday for their alleged involvement in the death of a witness in a murder trial.

Four of the five have been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree conspiracy. Those charged are:

- Lamarrio Clark, 29

- Dayshawn Brazier, 35

- James Barnwell, 27

- Angela Bowser, 25

Amos Murray, 24, has been charged with one count of second-degree conspiracy.

Willraw Morrison, 23, was expected to testify in July 2025 in the trial of People v. Lamarrio Clark. However, on March 19, 2025, he was shot and killed on the first block of Krupp Street.

Brazier is also accused of hiring another person to shoot Morrison on Sept. 12, 2024. Morrison was injured but survived. Brazier was indicted on the additional charge of first-degree attempted murder.

All five defendants are being held without bail and are scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 11.