Chandler Street Breweries to cease operations immediately

Chandler Street Breweries — the home of Community Beer Works, Thin Man Brewery, and Smoldered Society — announced Thursday it will be ceasing operations effective immediately, citing economic conditions in the craft beer industry.

"The beer didn't fail. The people who made it didn't fail," the company wrote, in part, on social media. "But great beer, awards and people who care deeply about what they do aren't always enough to make the economics of a business work."

Community Beer Works launched in 2012. Thin Man was founded in 2016 with Smoldered Society following more recently. Bringing all three brands under one roof at 166 Chandler Street nine months ago was part of the plan to change the trajectory of the business, Chandler Street Breweries said.

"The world around us changed," it wrote. "Craft beer declined. Costs continued to rise. Consumer habits changed. Distribution became more difficult."