© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Niagara County Cub Scout leader arrested for allegedly spending more than $9,000 of scout funds

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:33 PM EDT
Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A Cubmaster for a Niagara County Cub Scout pack faces grand larceny charges for allegedly using more than $9,000 in pack funds for her personal benefit, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Carol Thurnherr, 42, of Cambria, served as Cubmaster of Scouting America Cub Scout Pack #824 before multiple parents of children in the pack reported instances of money being collected with no record or pay out.

Following an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Thurnherr was charged with third-degree grand larceny and taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility. She was given a future court date in the Town of Cambria Court.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff