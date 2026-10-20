Niagara County Cub Scout leader arrested for allegedly spending more than $9,000 of scout funds

A Cubmaster for a Niagara County Cub Scout pack faces grand larceny charges for allegedly using more than $9,000 in pack funds for her personal benefit, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Carol Thurnherr, 42, of Cambria, served as Cubmaster of Scouting America Cub Scout Pack #824 before multiple parents of children in the pack reported instances of money being collected with no record or pay out.

Following an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Thurnherr was charged with third-degree grand larceny and taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility. She was given a future court date in the Town of Cambria Court.